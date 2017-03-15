Boy, 16, dies following police pursuit in Middlesbrough

The teenager was taken to James Cook University Hospital but later died.

A boy has died following a police pursuit in Middlesbrough fb.com/TeesPix

A teenager has died after the car he was in was crashed while being pursued by police in Middlesbrough.

The 16-year-old was taken to James Cook University Hospital but later died.

He was a passenger in a Ford Focus which collided with a Nissan Qashqai near the junction of Park Road North and Park Vale Road at around 8pm on Tuesday.

The scene fb.com/TeesPix

Two men, aged 17 and 22, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Park Vale Road where the incident occurred ITV News Tyne Tees

Cleveland Police has notified the Independent Police Complaints Commission of the crash.

Police are still investigating and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.