Russian spies to be charged over data breach at Yahoo

At least half a billion user accounts were affected, says US law enforcement official.

The US Department of Justice is to bring charges against four defendants, including two Russian security services officers after a huge data breach at Yahoo.

At least half a billion user accounts were affected by the breach which started as early as 2014, said a US law enforcement official.

One of the defendants has been taken into custody in Canada, and another is on the list of the FBI's most wanted cyber criminals.

The Justice Department was expected to publicly announce the charges on Wednesday.

This would be the first criminal case brought against Russian government officials by the US Justice Department.

It comes as federal authorities investigate Russian interference through hacking in the 2016 presidential election.

Yahoo received criticism for not disclosing the 2014 breach until last September when it began notifying at least 500 million users that their email addresses, birth dates, answers to security questions and other personal information may have been stolen.

Three months later, Yahoo revealed it had uncovered a separate hack in 2013 affecting about 1 billion accounts, including some that were also hit in 2014.