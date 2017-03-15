Queen in personal donation to East Africa Crisis Appeal

Money being raised to help 16 million people 'on the brink of starvation'.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen's support for the East Africa Crisis Appeal. PA

The Queen is making a personal donation towards helping the millions of people who face starvation in East Africa amid drought and conflict.

The Disasters Emergency Committee's (DEC) East Africa Crisis Appeal seeks to help more than 16 million people "on the brink of starvation and in urgent need of food, water and medical treatment".

The money raised will help those affected in Somalia, Kenya, Ethiopia and South Sudan, where around 800,000 children aged between six months and five years need life-saving treatment for severe acute malnutrition.

The Government has pledged to match public donations pound for pound, up to £5 million.

More than 16 million people are said to be on the brink of starvation across East Africa. ITV News

The announcement of the Queen's undisclosed contribution comes as Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson paid a surprise visit to Somalia and Olympics great Sir Mo Farah backed a charity appeal for the cause.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "I can confirm that Her Majesty is making a personal donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee's East Africa Crisis Appeal."

Videos will air on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Sky in an appeal to get the British public to donate money to help those trapped in the crisis.