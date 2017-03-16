Lindt chocolate Easter eggs recalled over allergy fears

Products can be returned to the shop they were bought from for a full refund.

Excellence Dark Extra Fine Shell Eggs and Lindor Strawberries & Cream Shell Eggs are being recalled. Lindt & Sprungli Ltd

Lindt chocolate Easter eggs are being recalled from shops across the country due to a possible allergy risk.

Lindt & Sprungli Ltd is recalling two batches of Excellence Dark Extra Fine Shell Eggs and Lindor Strawberries & Cream Shell Eggs as the labelling on both does not state that it contains barley.

The Food Standards Agency is warning anyone with an allergy to barley to not eat the chocolates, and said they can be returned to the shop they were bought from for a full refund.

It added that the products do not pose a risk to people with coeliac disease.

The product details of the eggs affected are The Lindt Excellence Dark Extra Fine Shell Egg, 220g, with a best before date of October 2017, and a batch code of LS7018, and Lindor Strawberry & Cream Shell Egg, 285g, with a best before date of July 2017, and a batch code of L6334.