Toddler with Down's syndrome lands modelling contract

Lily Bedall: Breaking down stereotypes. Matalan

A toddler with Down's syndrome has won a modelling contact with Matalan.

Lily Beddall's picture is hanging on the walls in all of the fashion retailer's 217 UK stores.

Her mother Vicki Beddall, 37, said she was very proud and Lily was "the best thing that has happened to us".

Mrs Beddall, a full time mother and former proof reader, said: "The contract is all about inclusion and changing the face of beauty. It is wonderful that Matalan chose a child with Down's syndrome."

Down's syndrome is a genetic condition that causes some level of learning disability and characteristic physical features.

Around 775 babies are born with the condition each year in England and Wales.

Mr and Mrs Beddall, from Hertfordshire, took Lily to see her photographs in the store.

Mrs Beddall added: "We are so proud of her and we are so proud of everything she has achieved. It is the best thing to have happened to us.

"Down's Syndrome is not what you expect. It is hard work sometimes, but she was going to be hard work anyway as she is two years old.

"She has lots of friends and she can do anything that other children do.

"It's all about breaking down stereotypes and showing that beauty comes in all shapes, sizes and abilities."