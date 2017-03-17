George Osborne appointed editor of the Evening Standard

The former chancellor replaces Sarah Sands, who is leaving after five years.

PA

Former chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne had been appointed editor of the London Evening Standard.

The paper's owner, Evgeny Lebedev wrote on Twitter:

Thrilled to announce the new editor of the Evening Standard is George Osborne. I am proud to have an editor of such substance, who reinforces the Standard's standing and influence in London and whose political viewpoint - socially liberal and economically pragmatic - closely matches that of many of our readers. George is London through and through and I am confident he is the right person to build on the fantastic legacy of Sarah Sands. Evgeny Lebedev, owner of the London Evening Standard

The Prince of Wales (centre) with outgoing Evening Standard Editor Sarah Sands and Evening Standard owner Evgeny Lebedev PA

Mr Osborne replaces the current editor Sarah Sands, who is leaving the Standard after five years to join the BBC.

He will take up his role in early May, editing the paper an average of four days a week.