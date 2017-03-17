Duke and Duchess of Cambridge get warm welcome in Paris

The royals appeared to enjoy a friendly encounter with President Francois Hollande.

President Francois Hollande met the couple on the steps of the Elysee Palace Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived to a warm Gallic welcome in Paris as they embark on a two-day official Royal visit to France.

Met by President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace on Friday the couple appeared to enjoy a friendly encounter with the French leader and were pictured smiling and laughing on the steps of his official residency.

Hollande and the Royal couple appear to share a joke during the short visit Victoria Jones/PA Wire

The timing of the visit comes a week before Theresa May triggers Article 50 and starts the divorce from the EU and the trip is the first in a series of European visits the Cambridges and the Prince of Wales will make over the next few months.

Political commentators have suggested William and Kate's visit could be part of a 'soft diplomatic offensive' aimed at warming relations with France ahead of Brexit talks.

Prince William and President Hollande were pictured shaking hands during the visit PA Wire

During the visit the royal couple will attend various high profile events , including attending a black tie event on Friday night and watching the Six Nations rugby match between Wales and France at the Stade de France on Saturday.

The Cambridges also plan to meet those involved in the terrorist attacks at the Bataclan Theatre in Paris as well as the lorry attack in Nice on Bastille Day last year during their trip.