Drunk traveller threatened to rape plane passenger

Khalid Mir also spat in the face of a steward and hurled juice over another passenger.

Khalid Mir, 39, was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court. PA Images

An aeroplane drunk who had to be restrained and masked in his seat after threatening to rape a fellow passenger has been jailed for seven months.

Khalid Mir, 39, created a stir on an Emirates flight when he spat in the face of a stewardess, swore at a cabin supervisor and hurled orange juice over a woman sitting in front of him after drinking vodka and Baileys.

Eventually, he had to be masked after headbutting a screen on the seat in front of him, Birmingham Crown Court heard.

Mir was given two warnings and was arrested by West Midlands Police when his flight from Dubai to Birmingham touched down on November 17 2016.

Prosecutor Philip Brunt told the court he was the last to board the flight, the crew suspected he was drunk, but that he did not become abusive until 30 minutes into the flight.

The commotion took place on an Emirates jet from Dubai to Birmingham. PA Images

Mir, who has more than 50 previous convictions, told the cabin supervisor to "f*** off", threw a drink across the cabin and then threatened to rape a female passenger before his hands and feet were bound with plastic cuffs.

After being masked, he spat in the face of a flight attendant and some passengers, including children, were reduced to tears.

He pleaded guilty at a previous hearing of being drunk on an aircraft and failing to obey the command of the pilot, and had "some memory of events but did not recall the language he had used".

"The mechanisms used to curb your behaviour ran the whole gamut, from being warned, being formally warned, being cuffed, being strapped, to then a mask being placed over your face," said Judge Avik Mukherjee, who passed the sentence.