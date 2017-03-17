  • STV
  • MySTV

Drunk traveller threatened to rape plane passenger

ITV

Khalid Mir also spat in the face of a steward and hurled juice over another passenger.

Khalid Mir, 39, was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court.
Khalid Mir, 39, was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court. PA Images

An aeroplane drunk who had to be restrained and masked in his seat after threatening to rape a fellow passenger has been jailed for seven months.

Khalid Mir, 39, created a stir on an Emirates flight when he spat in the face of a stewardess, swore at a cabin supervisor and hurled orange juice over a woman sitting in front of him after drinking vodka and Baileys.

Eventually, he had to be masked after headbutting a screen on the seat in front of him, Birmingham Crown Court heard.

Mir was given two warnings and was arrested by West Midlands Police when his flight from Dubai to Birmingham touched down on November 17 2016.

Prosecutor Philip Brunt told the court he was the last to board the flight, the crew suspected he was drunk, but that he did not become abusive until 30 minutes into the flight.

The commotion took place on an Emirates jet from Dubai to Birmingham.
The commotion took place on an Emirates jet from Dubai to Birmingham. PA Images

Mir, who has more than 50 previous convictions, told the cabin supervisor to "f*** off", threw a drink across the cabin and then threatened to rape a female passenger before his hands and feet were bound with plastic cuffs.

After being masked, he spat in the face of a flight attendant and some passengers, including children, were reduced to tears.

He pleaded guilty at a previous hearing of being drunk on an aircraft and failing to obey the command of the pilot, and had "some memory of events but did not recall the language he had used".

"The mechanisms used to curb your behaviour ran the whole gamut, from being warned, being formally warned, being cuffed, being strapped, to then a mask being placed over your face," said Judge Avik Mukherjee, who passed the sentence.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.