One-year-old boy dies and baby girl hurt at London flat

Major search for a 'suspect' is under way after the children were found with serious injuries.

London street where incident happened. Twitter/London 999

A one-year-old boy has died and a girl the same age is in a critical condition after an incident in north London, police have told ITV News.

Officers were called to a flat in Wilberforce Road near Finsbury Park at around 11.10pm on Saturday.

The children were found with serious injuries at the property.

Both were taken to hospital, where the boy died, and the girl remains seriously injured.

Police have not given any details on the nature of the incident.

The National Police Air Service helicopter tweeted that it was assisting "officers searching Finsbury Park for a suspect".

The National Police Air Service has also deployed a helicopter to help officers search the local area following the incident.

The Metropolitan Police said: "Next of kin are aware. Formal identification awaits and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course."

They added that inquiries were under way to "establish the full circumstances of the incident" and said that no arrests had been made.

A woman living opposite the building said she heard a woman shouting late last night.

"She kept on shouting. I do not know what she was shouting.

"I opened the window and I asked her 'Can I help you, can I call the police for you?'

"She said, 'My kids'."

The neighbour said she later saw two young children being carried out of the building.