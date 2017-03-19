Mum who thought she was infertile has two sets of twins

Katherine McCulloch, 24, never thought she would have children but gave birth to four in 18 months.

Katherine and Aaron with their twins, who are all non-identical. SWNS

A mum who thought she was infertile has beaten the odds to have two sets of twins.

Katherine McCulloch, 24, never thought she would have children due to a rare form of Pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) which caused a build up of scar tissue.

So her and her partner Aaron Tricker were astonished to learn she was pregnant with twin boys Brayden and Logan, who have turned two today.

And last December Katherine also gave birth to twin girls Rhea and Lyra.

Twin boys Brayden and Logan as babies. SWNS

Twin girls Rhea and Lyra. SWNS

The odds of having two sets of twins are 1 in 700,000 - but having two sets within 18 months is even more unusual.

Katherine said: "It is an absolute miracle.

"We can't describe how lucky we feel to have a complete family after thinking we would never have any children.

"I was heartbroken to think I would never become a mother.

"To have one set of twins is incredible enough, but to be blessed with two more children, and all within such a short period of time, is nothing short of amazing."

Brayden and Logan have just turned two. SWNS

Katherine and Aaron, from Ipswich in Suffolk, said she was told it was unlikely she would have any more children after the boys.

The couple, who both have sets of twins in their families, said they were "so happy" to find out Katherine was expecting two girls.

But after the whirlwind pregnancies, the couple have decided enough is enough and the don't plan to have any more children.

Katherine said: "It's nice to do it all in one go and get the hard work out of the way.

"They're so special to me, they're my everything.

"Our families joke that we should try and get pregnant again to see if we could make it a third set of twins but it's a complete no-no as it would probably happen!"