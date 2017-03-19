Man charged after Natwest staff member held hostage

The situation lasted for over an hour on Friday at a branch in Birmingham.

A Natwest staff member was held hostage PA

A man has been charged after a Natwest staff member was held hostage at a branch on Friday.

David Hempseed, 60, is accused of false imprisonment and possession of an imitation firearm after the incident in Northfield, Birmingham, West Midlands Police said.

He is also charged with possession of a knife and arson with intent to endanger life.

Hempseed is understood to have pulled the weapon from a bag before holding the woman in an interview room at 11.45am.

Armed police surrounded the building and negotiators were sent to the scene as other staff hid in an adjacent room.

But Hempseed, believed to be from the local area and a customer at the branch, left the bank and surrendered to police at around 12.50pm. Police said no threats or demands for money were made and no-one was injured.

He was taken to hospital for assessment.

Samantha Lacey, 32, from Northfield, said on Friday that she arrived at the bank to make a deposit but found "the bank door was shut".

"There were about six people outside. When I asked what happened they said a man walked in pulled a gun out and told all customers to get out," she said.

"That was at 11.40. I believe it took the police 15 minutes to respond."

Hempseed has been remanded in custody to face the allegations at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.