  • STV
  • MySTV

Asda withdraws ready meals after Slimming World row

ITV

An ongoing row between the chain and weight loss company over the range of Slimzone ready meals.

Asda
PA

Supermarket chain Asda is withdrawing a range of ready meals from stores after a disagreement with Slimming World.

Asda's range of meals called Slimzone pre-made meals were launched in January.

The dishes included ingredients which were classed as "free" - meaning you can "eat as much" of them "as you like" under the Slimming World diet plan.

The 12 meals were removed from shelves because of the method used by the weight-loss organisation to assess whether ready meals were "free" or not, a spokesman for Asda said.

The spokesman said: "Recent information has come to light indicating that the method used by Slimming World to assess whether a ready meal is free or not, surprisingly, is partly subjective and involves more than simply making food with free ingredients.

"Slimzone was always intended to bring more choice and lower prices to customers shopping for healthy frozen ready meals, but because of this new information, we have chosen to remove the range while we consider the best option for our customers."

Weight loss
PA

The meal packs included a statement informing customers that the range was not endorsed by Slimming World.

It is the latest twist in the ongoing disagreement between the supermarket and the weight loss company over the range of ready meals.

Last month Slimming World announced it was taking Asda to court to remove its trade mark from their range of Slimzone meals accusing the supermarket giant of "trading on the back of our brand's reputation".

In response to Asda announcing it is now withdrawing the Slimzone meals, Slimming World released a statement saying it hopes the supermarket can "relaunch the range without relying on Slimming World's trademarks or name".

It read: "Asda's decision to withdraw the meals comes just before a court hearing next week in which we were seeking an injunction over the trademark issue.

"Although we repeatedly asked Asda to give us a more detailed breakdown of the ingredients used so that we could make an accurate assessment, they would not supply those details - so we were unable to confirm whether or not the meals would be designated as Free Food on Slimming World's healthy eating plan."

Slimming World said its concern "has been about our trademarks" and that it has never had the intention to "prevent Asda from selling healthy meals that help people lose weight".

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.