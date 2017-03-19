Man held after death of baby boy and injured one-year-old

Man arrested on suspicion of the murder of one-year-old boy and attempted murder of a baby girl.

Bidhya Sagar Das, 33, was arrested in east London on Sunday evening. Met Police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a one-year-old boy and the attempted murder of a girl of the same age, Scotland Yard said.

Bidhya Sagar Das, 33, was arrested in east London on Sunday evening.

Both toddlers were discovered with critical injuries at a flat in Wilberforce Road, near Finsbury Park, north London on Saturday night.

They were taken to an east London hospital, where the boy died in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The girl remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Scotland Yard said the suspect has been taken to an east London police station where he remains in custody.