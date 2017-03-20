Derry City captain Ryan McBride dies suddenly aged 27
The Irish defender died on Sunday - a day after captaining his side to a 4-0 win.
Derry City FC captain Ryan McBride has died, the Irish Football Association has said.
The 27-year-old defender reportedly died at home on Sunday.
The Irish FA tweeted: "Thoughts tonight with the family of Ryan McBride and everyone involved with @derrycityfc."
His cause of death is not currently known.
McBride's death comes a day after he captained his side to a 4-0 win over Drogheda United.
Drogheda United offered their "deepest condolences" in a post on Twitter.
They said: "All at Drogheda United would like to offer our deepest condolences to @derrycityfc on the sudden passing of their captain Ryan McBride."