Derry City captain Ryan McBride dies suddenly aged 27

The Irish defender died on Sunday - a day after captaining his side to a 4-0 win.

Ryan McBride, pictured earlier this year. PA

Derry City FC captain Ryan McBride has died, the Irish Football Association has said.

The 27-year-old defender reportedly died at home on Sunday.

The Irish FA tweeted: "Thoughts tonight with the family of Ryan McBride and everyone involved with @derrycityfc."

His cause of death is not currently known.

McBride's death comes a day after he captained his side to a 4-0 win over Drogheda United.

Drogheda United offered their "deepest condolences" in a post on Twitter.

They said: "All at Drogheda United would like to offer our deepest condolences to @derrycityfc on the sudden passing of their captain Ryan McBride."