  • STV
  • MySTV

Salt levels in food so high some 'saltier than seawater'

ITV

Supermarket products are continuing to fall short of reduction targets for the year.

Survey showed only one out of 28 food categories are on track to meet the salt reduction targets suggested for 2017
Survey showed only one out of 28 food categories are on track to meet the salt reduction targets suggested for 2017 Anthony Devlin/PA

Salt levels in supermarket products are continuing to fall short of the salt reduction targets for the year as it looks increasingly likely the food industry will miss almost every target set to lower the amount of the "hidden killer" in our food.

According to a survey by health campaign group Consensus Action on Salt and Health (Cash) only one out of 28 food categories - bread rolls - are on track to meet the salt reduction targets suggested for 2017.

Research also showed salt levels are so high in some products that certain foods are saltier than seawater - including Galaxy Ultimate Marshmallow Hot Chocolate which has 16 times more salt (per 100g) than the maximum target.

Worst offenders on the list (based on grams of salt per 100g)

  • Aldi 'Fishmonger' Smoked Mackerel Fillets with Piri Piri - 3.8g
  • M&S Salt & Vinegar Chiplets - 2.8g
  • Galaxy Ultimate Marshmallow Hot Chocolate - 2.5g
  • Sainsbury's Taste the Difference West Country Farmhouse Butter with Cornish Sea Salt - 2.1g
  • Quorn Southern Fried Chicken Burgers (4 pack) - 2g
Research showed salt levels are so high in some products that certain foods are saltier than seawater.
Research showed salt levels are so high in some products that certain foods are saltier than seawater. .

Professor Graham MacGregor, professor of cardiovascular medicine at Queen Mary University of London and chairman of Cash, said the results were a "national scandal".

He said: "The UK was leading the world in salt reduction, but PHE are doing nothing to ensure that the 2017 salt targets are met."

Katharine Jenner, registered nutritionist and campaign director for Cash, branded salt as "the forgotten killer" after looking at the results of the FoodSwitch shopping basket survey.

He said: "The findings from our FoodSwitch shopping basket survey are alarming and we are shocked to see that many food manufacturers and retailers are still failing to meet the salt reduction targets, despite having had years to work towards them."

How can you reduce your salt intake?

Cash recommend these tips for helping to cut you salt intake.

  • Always check the food labels on products for salt content
  • Watch out for ingredients in dishes that are already very salty and try to avoid eating too much of them - ie. cheese, olives, capers and cured meats
  • Beware of sauce, like ketchup and salad cream, which can contain high levels of added salt and ask for other sauces to be served on the side
  • Try avoiding adding salt to your dishes and give it a squeeze of lemon and some black pepper for flavour instead

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.