Salt levels in food so high some 'saltier than seawater'

Salt levels in supermarket products are continuing to fall short of the salt reduction targets for the year as it looks increasingly likely the food industry will miss almost every target set to lower the amount of the "hidden killer" in our food.

According to a survey by health campaign group Consensus Action on Salt and Health (Cash) only one out of 28 food categories - bread rolls - are on track to meet the salt reduction targets suggested for 2017.

Research also showed salt levels are so high in some products that certain foods are saltier than seawater - including Galaxy Ultimate Marshmallow Hot Chocolate which has 16 times more salt (per 100g) than the maximum target.

Worst offenders on the list (based on grams of salt per 100g)

Aldi 'Fishmonger' Smoked Mackerel Fillets with Piri Piri - 3.8g

M&S Salt & Vinegar Chiplets - 2.8g

Galaxy Ultimate Marshmallow Hot Chocolate - 2.5g

Sainsbury's Taste the Difference West Country Farmhouse Butter with Cornish Sea Salt - 2.1g

Quorn Southern Fried Chicken Burgers (4 pack) - 2g

Professor Graham MacGregor, professor of cardiovascular medicine at Queen Mary University of London and chairman of Cash, said the results were a "national scandal".

He said: "The UK was leading the world in salt reduction, but PHE are doing nothing to ensure that the 2017 salt targets are met."

Katharine Jenner, registered nutritionist and campaign director for Cash, branded salt as "the forgotten killer" after looking at the results of the FoodSwitch shopping basket survey.

He said: "The findings from our FoodSwitch shopping basket survey are alarming and we are shocked to see that many food manufacturers and retailers are still failing to meet the salt reduction targets, despite having had years to work towards them."

