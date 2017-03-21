Waitrose changes 'free coffee' offer rules again

Latest change to the complimentary hot drink deal has gained a mixed response from customers.

Waitrose loyalty card holders will now have to make a purchase before collecting their free hot drink. PA

Waitrose's latest change to its free hot drink offer has left shoppers divided after customers learned they can only collect the complimentary cuppa at the end of the shop.

Currently loyalty card holders can collect a beverage as soon as they enter the supermarket.

MyWaitrose card holders received an email on Tuesday morning informing them of the "refinement" to the drink deal from April 3.

Waitrose faced a backlash in 2015 after scrapping an offer which had seen shoppers entitled to a free drink without having to make a purchase.

The latest change caused disappointment among shoppers who had enjoyed a brew as they perused for food and drink.

Other played down or even welcomed the change.

While other customers estimated what would be the cheapest way to collect the hot drink.

Meanwhile, Tesco announced it will soon end a scheme that gave thousands of Clubcard members the chance to earn vouchers in return for customer reviews.

Customers will no longer be able to log into The Orchard at the supermarket's website from the end of the month.

Tesco said it used the information to improve its products and in-store experience.