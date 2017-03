Workers on Southern, Merseyrail and Arriva Trains North are to strike on April 8.

The strike will cause travel chaos for many Grand National fans PA

Workers from three train companies are to strike on the day of the Grand National.

Employees on Southern, Merseyrail and Arriva Trains North are to strike on April 8 in disputes over staffing and the role of conductors, the RMT union announced.

It could throw many travel plans into chaos as people flock to watch the Grand National in Aintree, Liverpool.