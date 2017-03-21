  • STV
Woman poured acid on partner's face while he slept

ITV

Daniel Rotariu lost his sight after being attacked by girlfriend Katie Leong.

Katie Leong and her then-partner Daniel Rotariu, before the attack
Leicestershire Police

A woman who tried to kill her partner by pouring acid on him has been jailed for life.

Daniel Rotariu lost his sight and was badly burned and disfigured when he was attacked in his sleep by Katie Leong in July last year at the house they shared.

Mr Rotariu, 31, and 52-year-old Leong were in a relationship when she poured 96% concentration sulphuric acid onto him for six seconds.

Leong and her former boyfriend, Mark Cummings, were both accused of attempted murder, with Mr Cummings cleared by the jury.

Leicester Crown Court heard on Tuesday that Mr Cummings, 46, had ordered the acid online, but that the attack was "driven and orchestrated" by Leong.

She was found guilty of attempted murder and will serve at least 17 years.

The bed where the attack was carried out
Leicestershire Police

Angela Clark, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "The evidence revealed a picture of her fascination with attacking someone using acid, including her possession of a book written by an acid attack survivor.

"We had scientific evidence that she was present when the acid was used, including traces of the acid on her clothing.

"The evidence of forensic medical experts confirmed that the acid was poured for about six seconds, and that a smaller dose of acid could have been fatal.

"All this evidence clearly showed that she had planned and implemented the attack fully intending to kill, so she was prosecuted for attempted murder."

Detective Chief Inspector Rich Ward, who led the investigation, said: "The attack on Daniel was utterly wicked and it is quite astonishing that he survived.

"It is hard to adequately describe the horror and brutality of what was done to him. It is equally hard to accept the chilling lack of concern for him since then.

"Leong has not shown any remorse - let alone humanity - for what she did to Daniel.

"Daniel, however, is a quite remarkable man. The strength and resilience he has shown, both in his fight for life in hospital, and in his ability to give evidence in this trial, is truly humbling."

