Escaped prisoner uses hipster disguise to evade capture

An escaped prisoner who disguised himself as a bearded hipster to avoid recapture is being hunted by police.

Neil Brennan, 33, was jailed indefinitely for attempted murder and escape in 2005.

But he was allowed out of Thorn Cross open prison in Warrington, Cheshire, on temporary release in May last year.

Despite several arrest attempts and a wide scale search Brennan has still not been found.

Brennan is "known to change his appearance often", a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said, and previously sported a shaved face and head.

His latest guise is believed to be that of a hipster - with glasses, a beard and longer hair.

Brennan was previously jailed for six years in 2003 for carjacking but was sprung out of Forest Bank prison, Salford, at gunpoint two years later.

He is also known to call himself Tom Ford and it is believed he has links to Bury and Blackley in Greater Manchester and also spends time in Cheshire.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Brennan is asked to contact police on 0161 85 66493 or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.