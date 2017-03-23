Terror probe continues after four killed in London attack

Four people were killed and dozens more were injured after a car and knife attack.

Counter-terrorism officers will continue to investigate how an armed attacker brought death and destruction to the streets of London.

Five people - including the attacker, a policeman and three members of the public - were killed and 40 others injured after a car and knife attack in the capital on Wednesday afternoon.

The attacker, who has been identified but not named, was armed with two large knives and mowed down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before rushing at the gates of the Palace of Westminster.

The car rammed the gates of the Palace of Westminster. AP

The attacker, who police said was "inspired by international terrorism", stabbed 48-year-old Pc Keith Palmer before being shot dead by other officers.

Some of the injured had suffered "catastrophic injuries".

In a statement on Wednesday evening, Scotland Yard's top anti-terror officer Mark Rowley told reporters: "We are looking for associates."

"It is an ongoing investigation [therefore] to give any more details about him, associates or our investigation would be inappropriate", he added.

Pc Keith Palmer, 48, had served for 15 years. Met Police

Prime Minister Theresa May, who was in Parliament at the time of the attack, praised the bravery of police officers who killed the knifeman as he sought another victim.

In a statement delivered outside Number 10 on Wednesday evening, she said any attempt to defeat the values that Parliament stood for was "doomed to failure".

After holding an emergency COBRA meeting, she told the assembled media that Parliament will re-open on Thursday morning - placing a heavy emphasis on business returning to normal as quickly as possible.

Theresa May chaired a COBRA meeting on Wednesday evening. AP

However the terror attack has delayed the Queen's visit to the new headquarters of Scotland Yard.

She was due to officially open the new building on Thursday but a decision was taken to postpone the engagement in light of the attack, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

Met Police officers cordon off an area outside the Palace of Westminster. AP

People concerned about friends or family are advised to call the police casualty bureau on: 0800 056 0944. Anyone with video footage or images of the incident are urged to send them to: www.ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk.