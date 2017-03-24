Marine A who shot injured Taliban fighter to be sentenced

The man killed a Taliban fighter in 2011 but had his murder conviction quashed.

Alexander Blackman, who was referred to as 'Marine A' during his initial trial. PA

A Royal Marine who shot an injured Taliban fighter in Afghanistan will be sentenced later today after judges overturned his initial murder conviction.

Sergeant Alexander Blackman, 42, from Taunton, Somerset, had his conviction quashed by five judges at the Court Martial Appeal Court earlier this month.

His initial murder charge was replaced with a verdict of manslaughter on the grounds of "diminished responsibility" after he was found to be suffering from an "abnormality of mental functioning".

Mr Blackman will appear via video link for the sentencing proceedings in London.

Mr Blackman's wife, Claire Blackman, has campaigned for his release. PA

The court is expected to hear mitigation from Jonathan Goldberg QC, who will urge the panel of judges - headed by Lord Chief Justice Lord Thomas - to impose a term which will result in Mr Blackman's immediate release from prison.

Mr Blackman was sentenced to life with a minimum of 10 years in November 2013 for shooting a Taliban insurgent whilst serving in Helmand Province with Plymouth-based 42 Commando.

Video footage, recorded on a camera mounted to the helmet of another Royal Marine, captured the moment he shot the insurgent before saying: "There you are. Shuffle off this mortal coil, you c***. It's nothing you wouldn't do to us."

A rally, calling for the release of Marine A, was held in Parliament Square last year. PA

He then turned to his comrades and said: "Obviously this doesn't go anywhere, fellas. I just broke the Geneva Convention."

Mr Blackman's minimum term was later reduced to eight years because of combat stress disorder he was suffering from.

At the time he said he believed the fighter was already dead and he was merely taking his anger out on a corpse.

He was "dismissed with disgrace" from the Royal Marines after serving for distinction for 15 years.