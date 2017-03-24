  • STV
Attempted abduction of girls, 11 and 13, in South London

ITV

Officers said the girls may have been approached by the same man earlier this week.

The two alleged abductions happened earlier this week PA

A man allegedly attempted abducting two girls, 11 and 13, in separate incidents earlier this week, sparking a police investigation.

Scotland Yard said it is possible the same man targeted the two youngsters in south London on March 21 and 22 - one as she waited for a bus and the other while she walked near to a park.

Officers said the 11-year-old girl was approached between 7.50am and 8am on Tuesday whilst near a bus stop in Streatham Hill, Lambeth.

The suspect approached the girl but she declined his advances, eventually leaving the area when she boarded the bus. The man then departed on foot.

Police said the second incident occurred the following day at a similar time when an individual approached the 13-year-old near to the entrance of Archbishop Park.

This time the man took hold of the victim's hand and began to drag her towards the park.

A passing dog walker is believed to have begun shouting at the suspect, enabling the victim to escape his grasp and run home.

The second incident happened near to Archbishop Park in Lambeth Google

Officers investigating say they are keeping an open mind as to whether the two incidents are linked.

Detective Inspector Ian Kenward said: "These are two very worrying incidents and we appeal to anyone who was in or around the areas at the time they occurred to contact police.

"Any piece of information may prove valuable to the investigation."

The suspect in the first incident is described as:

  • White
  • 5ft 10ins tall
  • Medium build, short blond hair
  • Wearing a black bomber-style jacket, blue jeans, black lace-up leather shoes, described as "smart looking"

The suspect in the second incident is described as:

  • White
  • 35-40 years old
  • Wearing black, thick-framed square glasses, black baseball cap, black jacket and black trousers

Any witnesses or anyone with any information are urged to contact Lambeth CID on 020 8649 2134.

