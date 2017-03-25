Body found in wreckage of Irish coastguard helicopter

The bodies of two other crew who crashed over a week ago have yet to be recovered.

Members of the rescue team return to the quayside at Blacksod, Co Mayo PA

The body of a crew member has been recovered from an Irish coastguard helicopter that crashed into the Atlantic over a week ago.

The discovery was confirmed after eight dives were carried out on the wreckage of Rescue 116 off Blackrock island, about 13km off the coast of Co Mayo.

It follows the death of Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, a 45-year-old mother-of-one, who died after she was rescued from the sea.

She was one of four people on board the helicopter when it went down.

The others were Captain Mark Duffy, Winchman Ciaran Smith and Winch Operator Paul Ormsby.

It is not yet known which crew member's body has been recovered.

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick had been with the coastguard for more than 20 years PA

Garda superintendent Tony Healy said efforts to recover the body were continuing.

"It's a challenging time for the families obviously they're going through a stressful time waiting for the recovery of their loved ones," he said.

Families of the crew have been notified and are being supported by Garda (Irish police) liaison staff.

The Irish coastguard lost contact with the helicopter, a Sikorsky S92, at about 1am on 14 March as it was approaching the Blacksod refuelling depot.

The back box, which holds the flight data and voice records, was taken from the wreckage on Friday and is being flown to Farnborough in England for analysis.

There was no apparent damage to the unit and it is hoped it will be known if there is a record of the flight by Tuesday or Wednesday.