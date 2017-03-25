  • STV
Tesco unlocks trolleys ahead of new £1 design rollout

Supermarket chain decide to unlock trolleys at some big stores as it deals with the implications.

Tesco said it will leave trolleys unlocked on Tuesday as they work to replace locks to deal with the new coin
Tesco said it will leave trolleys unlocked on Tuesday as they work to replace locks to deal with the new coin Andy Butterton/PA

Supermarket chain Tesco have decided to unlock trolleys at some of its biggest stores as it deals with the implications of the new £1 coin rollout.

According to the company the unlocking of trolleys will be an "interim" measure as they work to replace current locks "to accept old and new pound coins as well as existing trolley tokens".

A Tesco spokesman said trolleys across "fewer than 200" of its stores will be affected when the new 12-sided coin is introduced on Tuesday.

He said: "We're replacing the locks on our trolleys to accept old and new pound coins as well as existing trolley tokens.

"As an interim measure we will unlock trolleys while this process is completed and we will continue to have colleagues on hand to attend trolleys in our stores, so our customers aren't affected by the changes."

The new £1 coin will be released on March 28
The new £1 coin will be released on March 28 PA
  • When is the new £1 coin rollout?

The tender's full roll-out will be released on March 28 with the old £1 coins to be withdrawn from circulation by 15 October 2017.

  • Why do we need a new £1 coin?

The government says that the new coin will help to combat counterfeit coins, some 45 million of which are estimated to be in circulation.

According to officials added security features including its 12-sided shape, its bi-metallic structure with a gold-coloured outer ring and a silver-coloured inner ring and an image that changes from a "£" symbol to the number "1" when seen from different angles will all help make the coin harder to fake.

