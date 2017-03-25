Memorial for officer killed in Westminster terror attack

PC Keith Palmer will be honoured with a lasting tribute after he lost his life.

PC Keith Palmer was killed in the Westminster terror attack Met Police

PC Keith Palmer, the officer who was stabbed to death in the Westminster terror attack, is set to be honoured with a permanent memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd confirmed the bravery of the 48-year-old officer would be commemorated in recognition of the fact "his actions will never be forgotten".

PC Palmer lost his life while trying to disarm Westminster attacker Khalid Masood outside the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday.

Tributes have been left to PC Keith Palmer at the gates outside parliament where he lost his life Xinhua/SIPA USA/PA

Writing for policing website Police Oracle Ms Rudd said PC Palmer's actions had "touched the lives of millions of people in this country and around the world" and should be given a "lasting tribute".