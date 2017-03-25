  • STV
Memorial for officer killed in Westminster terror attack

ITV

PC Keith Palmer will be honoured with a lasting tribute after he lost his life.

PC Keith Palmer was killed in the Westminster terror attack
PC Keith Palmer was killed in the Westminster terror attack Met Police

PC Keith Palmer, the officer who was stabbed to death in the Westminster terror attack, is set to be honoured with a permanent memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd confirmed the bravery of the 48-year-old officer would be commemorated in recognition of the fact "his actions will never be forgotten".

PC Palmer lost his life while trying to disarm Westminster attacker Khalid Masood outside the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday.

Tributes have been left to PC Keith Palmer at the gates outside parliament where he lost his life
Tributes have been left to PC Keith Palmer at the gates outside parliament where he lost his life Xinhua/SIPA USA/PA

Writing for policing website Police Oracle Ms Rudd said PC Palmer's actions had "touched the lives of millions of people in this country and around the world" and should be given a "lasting tribute".

He gave his life, in the line of duty, in order to keep others safe. So much has been said and written in tribute to Pc Palmer - a husband and father who went to work on Wednesday morning and will never go home. His sacrifice, the tragedy of his death, has touched the lives of millions of people in this country and around the world. Pc Palmer had devoted his life to public service, first as a soldier in the Royal Artillery and then as a member of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command. It is impossible to fully describe the debt of gratitude we owe to him. I want to express my heartfelt condolences to his family, his colleagues and his friends at this incredibly difficult time. I know there is a profound sense of loss, but his actions will never be forgotten.
Home Secretary Amber Rudd

