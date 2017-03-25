Bodies of two teenage boys found at cliffs in Teesside

Police called to reports of a body at Huntcliff and then discovered a second person.

Huntcliff in Saltburn. ITV News

The bodies of two teenage boys have been found at cliffs in Teesside.

Cleveland Police were called just before 7pm on Friday to a report of a body at Huntcliff in Saltburn.

Officers and coastguard colleagues attended the scene and found the bodies of two 17-year-old boys at the cliffs.

Police say enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of exactly what happened.