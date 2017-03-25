Bodies of two teenage boys found at cliffs in Teesside
Police called to reports of a body at Huntcliff and then discovered a second person.
The bodies of two teenage boys have been found at cliffs in Teesside.
Cleveland Police were called just before 7pm on Friday to a report of a body at Huntcliff in Saltburn.
Officers and coastguard colleagues attended the scene and found the bodies of two 17-year-old boys at the cliffs.
Police say enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of exactly what happened.
The families of the boys are being supported by specialist officers and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time. Any witnesses who may have been in the area of Huntcliff around the time of the incident are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Paul Hodgson from Cleveland Police Major Crime Team on the non-emergency number 101.Cleveland Police