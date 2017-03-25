Blind puppy Bea saved from breeder who wanted her put down

The breeder thought little Bea would not sell because of her disability.

Little Bea is being cared for by the animal charity Battersea Dogs & Cats Home

Blind puppy Bea's tail is still wagging after she was saved from being put down because her breeder rejected her.

The five-week-old Yorkshire Terrier was taken to the vet to be put to sleep because her breeder thought it would be too difficult to sell her.

But a worried nurse saved Bea, taking her to Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, where she was treated and taken on by a foster nurse to ensure round-the-clock-care.

Bea's young age means that she needs to be hand-reared.

Battersea's head vet, Shaun Opperman, assessed Bea and determined that while she has extremely limited vision which may continue to deteriorate, she is more than able to live a full and happy life.

He said: "Bea copes really well with her disability - she quickly maps out the room she's in and is soon hopping around happily.

"Like any puppy, she loves to play and you often see her running around the room carrying a tennis ball that's even bigger than she is.

"We don't expect her to be here very long once she's ready to go to a new home."

Bea has taken a shining to Barney, the Labrador Battersea Dogs & Cats Home

He added that the dog has been socialising with other dogs and has taken a particular liking to a member of staff's golden Labrador, Barney, and the pair play together for hours.

Mr Opperman said: "Bea's story goes to show how unscrupulous the world of dog breeding and puppy sales can be.

"Dogs are not commodities - just because they may not sell for much money doesn't mean they should just be written off.

"If a breeder does not want to care for a dog like Bea, then we would encourage them to please bring them to a rescue centre rather than putting them to sleep. They deserve a chance."