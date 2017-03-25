Two buildings destroyed in huge 'gas blast' in Wirral

Fire service confirms two buildings have collapsed in an explosion.

Plumes of smoke rising after the explosion. Graham Bowman

A huge explosion thought to have been caused by a gas leak has flattened two buildings in Wirral.

Emergency services have rushed to the scene in New Ferry.

It is not yet clear if anyone was inside the buildings at the time or if anyone is injured.

A spokesman for Merseyside Fire and Rescue confirmed they were dealing with a blast at two buildings covering an area of around 50 metres by 40 metres.

"They have collapsed in a suspected explosion due to a gas leak," she said.

Nearby residents said they had felt the earth shake from the explosion, which left a huge plume of smoke rising into the sky.

Some reported that a local dance school and butchers were the buildings that had blown up, though that has not yet been confirmed.