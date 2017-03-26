Family of Pc Keith Palmer thank those who tried to help

Family of officer who was murdered in Westminster have thanked those with him 'in last moments'.

Pc Keith Palmer was murdered in the Westminster attack ITV News

The family of Pc Keith Palmer, the police officer who was murdered in the Westminster attack, have thanked those who were with him in his last moments, saying: "There was nothing more you could have done."

The family of the officer also thanked "everyone who has reached out to us", saying they had been "overwhelmed" by the support shown.

Below is the family's full statement:

We have been overwhelmed by the love and support for our family, and most especially, the outpouring of love and respect for our Keith. We want to thank everyone who has reached out to us over the past few days for their kindness and generosity. The police have been a constant, unwavering support at this very difficult time. It has made us realise what a caring, strong and supportive family Keith was part of during his career with the police. We can't thank them enough. We would also like to express our gratitude to the people who were with Keith in his last moments and who were working that day. There was nothing more you could have done. You did your best and we are just grateful he was not alone. We care about him being remembered for his selfless bravery and loving nature. We miss him so much, but we are also incredibly proud of Keith. Statement from the family of Pc Keith Palmer

Among those who tried to save Pc Palmer after he had been stabbed was MP Tobias Elwood, who attempted to give mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.