Three hurt after car ploughs into revellers outside pub

ITV

Two knives were found at the scene in North London and four suspects arrested.

The suspects abandoned the car and fled on foot ITV News

Four teenagers have been arrested after a car mowed down revellers - leaving three injured - outside a pub on a busy London road.

Two knives were found at the scene on the Essex Road in Islington - one inside the car and one found near to the car - after the suspects fled on foot, a Met Police spokesperson said.

Two men and one woman were taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police, who were called at around 22:55hrs on Saturday, ruled out terror.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended the scene outside the Old Queen's Head.

Four male suspects, aged between 17 and 19, have since been arrested on suspicion of a variety of offences including GBH with intent and possession of points and blades. All four remain in custody.

One witness told MailOnline: "There were about twenty people in the queue and I was at the back with my friends.

"The car came screeching round the corner at about 50mph and was coming straight for me.

"I pushed over the barriers and fell to the floor as the car smashed into three people in front of me. They were knocked over like dominoes.

Police at the scene ITV News

"Everyone was screaming as the driver then drove off... We all thought it was a terror attack.

"The bouncers then let everyone into the pub to keep us safe and police arrived almost immediately."

Road closures remain in place and enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone with information can contact Islington Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

