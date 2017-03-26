Four-year-old girl dies after 'hit and run' crash

Violet Grace Youens died after she was struck as she walked with her grandmother in Merseyside.

Violet Grace Youens was struck down as she walked with her grandmother. Merseyside police

A girl of four has died after she was struck in a suspected 'hit and run' crash.

Violet Grace Youens died in hospital late on Saturday night, a day after the collision in St Helens, Merseyside.

She was walking with her grandmother when they were hit by a black Ford Fiesta car which then crashed into a lamp post.

Violet's pancreas and both kidneys were donated following her death.

In a tribute, her family said they were "devastated by the loss of their beautiful daughter but they wanted the organ donations to benefit other children and give them a chance to lead long and happy lives".

Violet's grandmother, Angela French, 55, remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash, which took place at 3pm on Friday afternoon.

They said that two men are believed to have fled the scene on foot.