Two teenagers killed in Saltburn cliff tragedy named

Boys found dead at foot of a sheer drop named as 17-year-olds Alex Yeoman and Harry Watson.

Alex Yeoman and Harry Watson, both aged 17, were found at the foot of Huntcliff

Police have released the names of two teenage boys who who were found dead at the bottom of a cliff on Friday night.

Alex Yeoman and Harry Watson, both aged 17, were found at the foot of Huntcliff, Saltburn.

Police are investigating the incident but say it is not suspicious.

Harry's mother, Tanya, said he was "one of the gifts in life" in a post on Facebook.

She added: "He will always live in our hearts and we will get through this as the strong family that we are because that's what Harry would have wanted."

In a statement through the police, Harry's family said he was "precious" and would be sadly missed.

The family of Alex Yeoman have described him as a ''loving son who will be sadly missed".

Alex Yeoman. Cleveland Police

Harry Watson. Cleveland Police

The boys' families are being supported by specialist officers and have expressed their thanks for the messages of support they've received since the tragedy.

They've added that they now wish to grieve for their sons in peace.

Police arrived at the scene just before 7 o clock on Friday night after reports of a body.

They found both boys at the foot of the cliff.

They were winched by a coastguard helicopter and taken to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.

Flowers have been left at the scene of the deaths. Police are requesting that anyone who leaves flowers, places them at the bottom of the steps to Huntcliff.

Anyone who was in the area of the Circle Sculpture in Huntcliff on Friday night is asked to contact police.