Man arrested in connection with Westminster attack

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Birmingham by officers investigating the Westminster terror attack, the Metropolitan Police said.

A 58-year-old man who was arrested on Thursday remains in custody.

In total, twelve people have been arrested as part of the investigation, nine have been released with no further action.

Officers have carried out a total of 15 searches at various addresses in east London, south London, Brighton, Surrey, Carmarthenshire, Birmingham and Manchester.

Fourteen searches have now concluded, with one ongoing in Birmingham.

Four people were killed when Khalid Masood went on an 82-second rampage in Westminster on Wednesday.

The 52-year-old drove a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing three people before fatally stabbing a police officer outside Parliament.