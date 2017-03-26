Wirral blast: Residents reported gas smell night before

Several people reported smelling gas a day before a huge blast that left 34 injured.

Emergency services at the scene of the suspected gas explosion. PA

Several people reported smelling gas a day before a huge blast which left 34 wounded and destroyed several buildings.

Two people suffered serious injuries in the suspected gas explosion in New Ferry, at around 9.15pm on Saturday night.

It has since emerged that several people in the area called to report a smell of gas on Friday.

In a statement the National Grid said they had investigated the reports but found no leak.

We were called a report of a smell in Bebington Road on Friday evening (March 24) which we investigated and no trace of gas was found. We also received several other reports of a smell from across the wider area and our emergency engineers investigated all these reports and found no indication of a gas leak. There are no indications that any of these reports were connected to yesterday’s explosion. National Grid statement

Police have opened an investigation into the explosion, which was reportedly heard up to 70 miles away.

Residents living nearby have been evacuated and were warned it may be some days before they can return home.

The National Grid said it was "too early to speculate" into the cause, adding that it had so far found no sign of any faults on the gas network.

People caught up in the blast have said they initially thought they were caught up in a terror attack and were shocked to have walked away alive.

Residents have been warned it may be some days until they can return home. PA

Helen Hudson, who was dining with her husband in a restaurant, said there was "blood and dust everywhere".

"It was so frightening, we thought it was a terrorist attack," she said.

"We didn't know if there would be another explosion so we thought we had to get out and we climbed through the front of the restaurant.

"The men were all helping the women get out and there were women with prams trying to get babies out.

"I can't believe we walked away alive."

It also emerged that there were children inside a dance studio just an hour before it was flattened by the explosion.

Emergency services at the scene of the blast. ITV news

Dan Stephens, chief officer at Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, said the force of the explosion had blown away walls, resulting in a "total collapse" of buildings.

"It's a very significant debris field and [there is] lots of structural damage to the surrounding buildings," he added.

Merseyside Police said they are working alongside National Grid and Merseyside Fire Service to establish what caused the blast.

Assistant Chief Constable Nikki Holland said: "This has obviously come as a massive shock to the community of New Ferry and our thoughts go out to those people who were injured during the explosion and the people who continue to be affected by it."