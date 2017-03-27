  • STV
  • MySTV

Parents shamed after putting cold McDonald's in lunchbox

ITV

Primary school takes action after pupils bring variety of 'worrying' packed lunches.

One pupil was sent off to school with a cold McDonald's Happy Meal
One pupil was sent off to school with a cold McDonald's Happy Meal SWNS

A headteacher has shamed a number of parents over their choice of packed lunches - including a couple who sent their child to school with a two-day-old McDonald's Happy Meal.

Byron Primary School in Gillingham, Kent, issued a scolding letter to parents after coming across a number of five to 11-year-olds tucking into "unacceptable" lunches.

This included one pupil found eating a chocolate cake, chocolate bar and chocolate sandwich.

Another was dropped off with just two bags of crisps complemented by a crisp sandwich, while a further child was found carrying four yogurts and a packet of smarties.

One youngster even arrived with a cold McDonald's Happy Meal - bought the previous day.

The school's berating letter comes as MPs push for more stringent Government action on tackling childhood obesity.

In a new report, the Commons Health Committee (CHC) said Downing Street's childhood obesity strategy, published last August, does not go far enough.

Some pupils came in with chocolate-heavy lunches
Some pupils came in with chocolate-heavy lunches SWNS

Byron Primary headteacher Jon Carthy sent out his letter to parents about pupils' "extreme" packed lunches last week.

He told parents: "In the past few weeks there have been a number of worrying packed lunches brought into school.

"Whilst extreme and funny to read on paper, I must make this clear THESE ARE NOT ACCEPTABLE examples of a balanced packed lunch.

"Children work very hard at school and a balanced meal at lunch time helps provide concentration for the afternoon."

He reminded parents of government guidelines for packed lunches, which recommend one portion of fruit and vegetable or salad every day, meat, fish or a source of non-dairy protein, oily fish and starchy foods such as bread or pasta.

Mr Carthy added: "If we feel as though any child is not getting a regularly balanced meal, we will contact you and offer you advice."

The letter cited some of the worst examples of pupils' packed lunches
The letter cited some of the worst examples of pupils' packed lunches www.byron.medway.sch.uk

Parents at the school reacted with an element of shock to the contents of the letter.

One pupil's mother said: "Never thought I could be so appalled yet so amused at the same time."

She added: "I found it shocking more than anything that some parents think that's acceptable and it is clearly a reflection on their diets too."

In their latest report, the CHC called on the Government to clamp down on "deep discounting" of unhealthy foods by supermarkets in order to help tackle childhood obesity.

The report claimed the Government's current strategy is not far-reaching enough, while it also accused No 10 of ignoring a series of recommendations.

These included stronger controls on price promotions of unhealthy food and drinks.

CHC Chairwoman and Tory MP Dr Sarah Wollaston, said: "We are extremely disappointed that the Government has rejected a number of our recommendations.

"These omissions mean that the current plan misses important opportunities to tackle childhood obesity.

"Vague statements about seeing how the current plan turns out are inadequate to the seriousness and urgency of this major public health challenge."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.