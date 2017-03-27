Terror attack: Khalid Masood's mother 'deeply saddened'
Janet Ajao said she did not 'support the beliefs he held that led to him committing this atrocity'.
The Westminster attacker's mother has said she is "deeply shocked, saddened and numbed" by his actions.
Janet Ajao, whose son Khalid Masood killed four people last Wednesday, said in a statement: "I do not condone his actions nor support the beliefs he held that led to him committing this atrocity."
American tourist Kurt Cochran, 43-year-old Aysha Frade and retired window cleaner Leslie Rhodes were killed as Masood drove a rented Hyundai i40 across Westminster Bridge.
The 52-year-old was shot dead by armed police after fatally knifing Pc Keith Palmer in the Palace of Westminster's cobbled forecourt.
Two men arrested in connection with the investigation remain in custody.
Masood's mother said she had "shed many tears" for the people caught up in the "horrendous" attack.
Read her full statement below:
I am so deeply shocked, saddened and numbed by the actions my son has taken that have killed and injured innocent people in Westminster. > Since discovering that it was my son that was responsible I have shed many tears for the people caught up in this horrendous incident. > I wish to make it absolutely clear, so there can be no doubt, I do not condone his actions nor support the beliefs he held that led to him committing this atrocity. > I wish to thank my friends, family and community from the bottom of my heart for the love and support given to us.Janet Ajao