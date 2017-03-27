Fundraising site for Pc Keith Palmer raises £700,000

The Metropolitan Police Federation closed the JustGiving page set up in tribute.

Pc Keith Palmer, pictured above, was killed in the Westminster terror attack PA

A fundraising page for police officer Keith Palmer who was killed in the Westminster terror attack has been closed after raising more than £700,000 for his bereaved family.

The Metropolitan Police Federation, which set up the official JustGiving site, said it felt a "suitable amount" had been collected in memory of the victim.

The page, which was set up at 9.13am on Thursday, received a total of £736,328 in donations for the family of Pc Palmer before it closed at midday on Monday.

The federation's chairman Ken Marsh said: "When we initially started it up, we had a goal which was £250,000. It surpassed that and that was absolutely incredible.

"By law, it's in his name and every penny goes to him - exactly as it should.

"But we also have other colleagues who are seriously injured and will require a lot of help as well."

The fundraising campaign pulled in a total of £736,078 of donations before it was closed by the organisers PA

He added: "The bottom line is - we wanted to channel the money differently now that we've got enough for Pc Palmer."

Mr Marsh said the family of Pc Palmer were "overwhelmed" by the public's generosity and hailed the "family" of police who had united nationwide following the Westminster attack.

He said: "It's amazing, and that's what we do as cops - we come together and we support each other.

"Just because it happened in London doesn't mean that the other 42 forces don't feel it the same as us - because this could happen anywhere."

Stephen Redgewell, Metropolitan Police Federation treasurer, wrote on the JustGiving page: "Thank you everyone for your kind words and donations.

"The appeal has raised far more than anyone could have ever imagined.

"We have decided that it is time to close the Just Giving appeal for Keith, but any donations can still be made via the HSBC account or by post."