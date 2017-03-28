Tesco to pay £129m fine for overstating 2014 profits

Tesco faced potential prosecution after admitting exaggerating company's health.

Tesco must pay a £129 million for false accounting. PA

Tesco has agreed to pay £129 million fine following a scandal over false accounting.

The supermarket giant faced potential prosecution after admitting overstating its profits in 2014 - a deliberate attempt to exaggerate the health of the business.

But Tesco has now reached a Deferred Prosecution Agreement with the Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

This means it will escape further legal action if it fulfils a number of criteria and pays the hefty fine.

More to follow.