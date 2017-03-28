  • STV
Channel 4 could move out of London to 'serve the country'

ITV

The Government is launching a consultation on the potential move.

Channel 4 will remain publicly owned following an 18-month review
Channel 4 will remain publicly owned following an 18-month review PA

The Government is launching a consultation on whether to move Channel 4 out of London, Culture Secretary Karen Bradley has announced.

The broadcaster will remain publicly owned following an 18-month review but how it spends money and where it is based is being considered to make sure it is "serving the country".

Mrs Bradley is set to say she wants the broadcaster to "deliver more jobs, develop more talent, and drive creativity wherever it is found".

Channel 4 has more than 800 staff but fewer than 30 based outside central London.

Mrs Bradley will also say she is "unsympathetic towards those who recoil in horror" at the thought of the media being based outside the capital.

The consultation will examine whether Channel 4 should relocate all of its staff outside London as well as moving its headquarters.

Culture Secretary Karen Bradley, pictured above, will make a speech at the Nations and Regions Media Conference in Salford tomorrow
Culture Secretary Karen Bradley, pictured above, will make a speech at the Nations and Regions Media Conference in Salford tomorrow PA

Speaking at the Nations and Regions Media Conference in Salford tomorrow, Mrs Bradley is expected to say: "We want the benefits of this national asset to be spread far and wide, not just in London.

"And that means rethinking where it is based, andwhere it spends money.

"I am unsympathetic towards those who recoil in horror at the very idea of media jobs being based outside the capital.

"Or for those who insist that people with ideas in the West Midlands, West Country or West Wales must travel to Westminster to get their programmes made."

Channel 4 said moving locations would be 'highly damaging'
Channel 4 said moving locations would be 'highly damaging' PA

Channel 4 said a "substantial relocation would be highly damaging" and hit investment in the creative industries.

A spokesman said: "The most important factor in supporting the Nations and Regions is where we spend our money rather than where Channel 4 is headquartered.

"A substantial relocation would be highly damaging to Channel 4's business model and diminish our investment in the creative industries around the UK and our overall contribution to the UK economy."

