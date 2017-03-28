  • STV
Tesco Stores agrees £129m fine over accounting scandal

ITV

Supermarket subsidiary will escape prosecution for false accounting if a court agrees the fine.

Tesco Stores has agreed to pay a £129 million fine in order to escape prosecution for its accounting scandal.

The supermarket giant subsidiary reached a Deferred Prosecution Agreement with the Serious Fraud Office after a two-year probe into false accounting at the firm.

The agreement, which will face court approval on April 10, came as Britain's financial watchdog concluded that Tesco had committed market abuse when it inflated profits by £263 million in a trading update on August 29 2014.

In an unprecedented move, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said the supermarket chain would pay £85 million in compensation to investors who bought shares and bonds on - or after - August 29 and had held stock when the financial statement was corrected on September 22 2014.

The scale of the problem was later revised from £263 million to £326 million, helping drag the Big Four grocer to a £6.4 billion loss in 2015, one of the largest in corporate history.

Dave Lewis, Tesco's chief executive
Dave Lewis, Tesco's chief executive PA

Dave Lewis, Tesco chief executive, said the firm was doing everything it could to "restore trust" after seeing the brand suffer following the accounting scandal.

He said: "What happened was a huge source of regret to all of us at Tesco, but we are a different business now.

"I think everyone will recognise that there is nothing here to proud of, but I am proud that we faced into it.

If the DPA is approved by the Crown Court next month, Tesco will join blue-chip firms Rolls Royce and BAE Systems who both reached multimillion-pound settlements with the SFO following high-profile investigations.

The DPA concerns only the potential criminal liability of Tesco Stores Limited and does not address whether liability of any sort attaches to Tesco PLC or any employee or agent of Tesco PLC or Tesco Stores Ltd.

