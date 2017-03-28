  • STV
  • MySTV

'Heartbreaking' footage of caged calves at M&S milk farm

ITV

The supermarket has apologised over claims the footage taken at a supplier's farm.

The farm remains a supplier to M&S after the investigation
The farm remains a supplier to M&S after the investigation PA

An animal welfare group has released footage of calves caged in pens at a farm supplying Marks & Spencer with milk.

The supermarket has apologised over claims the livestock were up to six months old despite rules banning such housing beyond eight weeks old.

The farm, which Animal Equality named as Grange Dairy in East Chaldon, Dorset, belongs to J F Cobb & Sons and remains a supplier to M&S.

It said the calves were under "close veterinary supervision" but claimed there were "never any issues with welfare".

Dr Toni Shephard, executive director of Animal Equality UK, said: "Seeing row after row of baby calves alone in tiny pens - when they should naturally still be with their mothers - is truly heartbreaking.

"But realising that many of these are actually older female calves who, contrary to UK animal welfare law, have been confined like this for many months is shocking.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wOBJy38xiCU | youtube

"UK animal welfare law recognises how vitally important exercise and social interaction is for calves and restricts solitary housing to just eight weeks, yet on this farm Animal Equality found female calves as old as six months cramped and suffering in individual pens.

"We are calling on M&S to break ties with this supplier immediately. We urge all supermarkets to implement a zero-tolerance policy when farms break animal welfare laws."

M&S confirmed the farm remained a supplier and in a statement it said: "We were very disappointed to see these images. Any breach of our standards is completely unacceptable.

"Our experts have been on site and worked with the farm to take action and address the situation.

"We work hard to uphold the highest welfare standards, which is recognised by animal welfare charities."

The J F Cobb & Sons website has an RSPCA endorsement.

M&S said it was 'very disappointed' to see the images released by Animal Equality
M&S said it was 'very disappointed' to see the images released by Animal Equality PA

Partner Nick Cobb told the Daily Mail: "We work closely with vets and industry welfare experts to establish the best approach to looking after our animals and our health and welfare performance is industry-leading.

"There is no suggestion that the health and welfare of our animals has been compromised."

A Dorset County Council Trading Standards spokeswoman said: "Our animal health team has carefully considered all the allegations made, visited and inspected the premises concerned and are satisfied that there is no evidence of any breaches of welfare requirements."

A representative of J F Cobb & Sons said there were "never any issues with welfare" but confirmed that calves older than eight weeks had been held in the pens.

A representative of J F Cobb & Sons said there were 'never any issues with welfare'
A representative of J F Cobb & Sons said there were 'never any issues with welfare' PA

In an updated statement, Mr Cobb said: "As a family farming business, we care passionately about our livestock and all our energy is focused on keeping our cattle comfortable and healthy.

"We work closely with vets and industry welfare experts to establish the best approach to looking after our animals, and our health and welfare performance is industry-leading.

"Our animals are under close veterinary supervision and there is no suggestion that the health and welfare of our animals has been compromised.

"We have been in liaison with Marks & Spencer and our milk buyer over this matter and last week spot audits were undertaken, including from Trading Standards.

"All of these audits were passed successfully, with no concerns over animal welfare."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.