Man charged over crash that killed four-year-old girl

Violet-Grace Youens died in hospital in her mother's arms on Saturday in Merseyside.

Violet-Grace Youens died in hospital in her mother's arms after she was struck by a stolen car. Family handout

A man has been charged in connection with a crash which killed a four-year-old girl.

Violet-Grace Youens died in hospital in her mother's arms on Saturday after she was struck by a stolen black Ford Fiesta while walking through St Helens, Merseyside, on Friday.

On Tuesday, Merseyside Police said: "A 27-year-old man has tonight been charged with assisting an offender, theft of a motor vehicle and the aggravating offence of allowing oneself to be carried within a stolen vehicle.

"Dean Ian Brennan, who is from the Prescot area, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Liverpool Magistrates' Court tomorrow."

Police are still searching for a 23-year-old man who is believed to have left the country just hours after the crash.

Violet-Grace's mother, Rebecca Youens, from St Helens, paid tribute to her "brave baby girl".

"My beautiful baby girl passed away in my arms on 25/03/2017 at 23:38," she said in a Facebook post.

"Thank you for all your well wishes ... she was just too poorly.

"However, my brave baby girl saved two lives by donating her kidneys and pancreas.

"I am truly heartbroken but proud of my little fighter."

Violet-Grace's grandmother, Angela French, 55, was also injured in the crash and remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

A third man, also aged 23 and from Prescot, was arrested on suspicion of being carried in a stolen vehicle but later released pending further inquiries.