Woman's family overwhelmed with love after Thames fall

ITV

Family of woman who fell in Thames during terror attack praise care received.

Andrea Cristea and Andrei Burnaz
Andrea Cristea and Andrei Burnaz Metropolitan Police

The family of a woman who was critically injured when she fell into the River Thames during the Westminster terror attack has praised the care she has received.

Romanian couple Andrea Cristea and Andrei Burnaz, who were visiting London to celebrate his birthday, were caught up in the attack carried out by Khalid Masood on Westminster Bridge.

Footage of the incident shows Ms Cristea, 29, falling from the bridge into the river as the 52-year-old attacker drove his car through pedestrians.

She remains in a "critical but stable condition" in hospital.

Andreea Cristea fell from the bridge into the Thames.

In a statement, the families of the couple said: "Our family is so grateful for the first responders, the medical personnel and the assistance of the UK Government agencies.

"Andreea is still in a critical but stable condition and benefits from the best medical healthcare possible. We are overwhelmed by the love, support and respect for our Andreea.

"The Metropolitan Police have been and continue to work tirelessly in providing their care and support during this very difficult time."

Mr Burnaz has been discharged from hospital.

Romanian ambassador Dan Mihalache told the BBC that Mr Burnaz had been intending to propose to his girlfriend on the day of the attack.

Masood killed three people on Westminster Bridge when he hit them with his hired car: American Kurt Cochran, 54, retired window cleaner Leslie Rhodes, 75, and mother-of-two Aysha Frade, 44.

Seconds later Masood was shot dead by armed police after fatally knifing Pc Keith Palmer, 48, in the Palace of Westminster's cobbled forecourt.

From left to right: Aysha Frade, Pc Keith Palmer, and Kurt Cochran.

