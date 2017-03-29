Police concerned for missing mother and two children

Samantha Baldwin and children, aged nine and six, last seen near Nottingham on Monday.

Police are concerned for the welfare of Samantha Baldwin and her children, six-year-old Dylan Madge (left) and nine-year-old Louis Madge (right) Nottinghamshire Police

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing mother and her two children.

Samantha Baldwin, 42, was last seen near Nottingham City Centre on Monday. She is believed to be with her two sons, nine-year-old Louis Madge and six-year-old Dylan Madge, who also use the surname of Taylor.

Samantha is described as being 5ft 7inches tall, of a slim build with shoulder length, highlighted blonde hair and green/blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red knee-length coat from Mango but may have changed her clothing since.

Lewis is described as having collar-length straight fair hair, a fair complexion and blue eyes.

Dylan is described as having collar-length straight dark brown hair, a tanned complexion and brown eyes.

Officers do not have a description of the clothing the boys were last seen wearing.

The family, who are from Newark, have connections to both Lincolnshire and Manchester and may have travelled there after they were last seen.

Officers are urging anyone with information to come forward.