Prince William's handwritten tribute to Pc Keith Palmer

The Duke of Cambridge also laid a wreath in memory of the Pc killed in last week's terror attack.

Prince William laid the wreath as he officially opened the new National Memorial Arboretum. PA

Prince William has paid tribute to the police officer who died in last week's terror attack in London.

William left a wreath in Pc Keith Palmer's honour at the foot of a traditional blue police lamp during a visit to the National Memorial Arboretum.

The royal also left a handwritten note which read: "For Pc Keith Palmer and all those who have served our community so valiantly; your legacy is our way of life. William."

The handwritten note from Prince William. PA

Pc Palmer, 48, lost his life while trying to disarm attacker Khalid Masood outside the Palace of Westminster last Wednesday.

His funeral will be held at Southwark Cathedral at 2pm on Monday 10 April.

It will be followed by a full police service funeral and a private cremation.

The police officer is also set to be honoured with a permanent memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire at a later date.

William laid the wreath at the foot of a traditional blue police lamp. AP

William officially opened the new £15.7 million remembrance centre on Wednesday.

Writing in the programme for the event, the royal said: "The National Memorial Arboretum honours and remembers those men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of this country.

"This is a place for special memories, many of them sad, but hopefully, many of them happy too."

"We all have an important job to do in keeping these memories alive for future generations and this new remembrance centre will play a significant role in that duty."

He added: "Most importantly, the new learning centre will help ensure that future generations are engaged in learning about the contributions and sacrifices that have been made.

"They will ensure the memory of the fallen is safeguarded through the years."