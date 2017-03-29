  • STV
  • MySTV

Prince William's handwritten tribute to Pc Keith Palmer

ITV

The Duke of Cambridge also laid a wreath in memory of the Pc killed in last week's terror attack.

Prince William laid the wreath as he officially opened the new National Memorial Arboretum.
Prince William laid the wreath as he officially opened the new National Memorial Arboretum. PA

Prince William has paid tribute to the police officer who died in last week's terror attack in London.

William left a wreath in Pc Keith Palmer's honour at the foot of a traditional blue police lamp during a visit to the National Memorial Arboretum.

The royal also left a handwritten note which read: "For Pc Keith Palmer and all those who have served our community so valiantly; your legacy is our way of life. William."

The handwritten note from Prince William.
The handwritten note from Prince William. PA

Pc Palmer, 48, lost his life while trying to disarm attacker Khalid Masood outside the Palace of Westminster last Wednesday.

His funeral will be held at Southwark Cathedral at 2pm on Monday 10 April.

It will be followed by a full police service funeral and a private cremation.

The police officer is also set to be honoured with a permanent memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire at a later date.

William laid the wreath at the foot of a traditional blue police lamp.
William laid the wreath at the foot of a traditional blue police lamp. AP

William officially opened the new £15.7 million remembrance centre on Wednesday.

Writing in the programme for the event, the royal said: "The National Memorial Arboretum honours and remembers those men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of this country.

"This is a place for special memories, many of them sad, but hopefully, many of them happy too."

"We all have an important job to do in keeping these memories alive for future generations and this new remembrance centre will play a significant role in that duty."

He added: "Most importantly, the new learning centre will help ensure that future generations are engaged in learning about the contributions and sacrifices that have been made.

"They will ensure the memory of the fallen is safeguarded through the years."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.