Pc killed during terror attack 'was wearing body armour'

A police officer killed during the Westminster terror attack died after being stabbed in the chest, despite wearing body armour.

PC Keith Palmer, 48, stabbed by Khalid Masood while on duty in the grounds of the Palace of Westminster last Wednesday.

Today an inquest heard he was wearing a stab vest, issued as routine to Metropolitan Police officers, but it was not enough to save him.

An inquest into his four victims, PC Palmer, American tourist Kurt Cochran, 54, retired window cleaner Leslie Rhodes, 75, and Aysha Frade, 44, was opened by senior coroner Dr Fiona Wilcox at Westminster Coroner's Court.

Officers are examining a large amount of CCTV and footage taken by bystanders, which shows how the 82-second attack unfolded.

Currently there are in excess of 1,500 potential witnesses, with accounts being taken from those who are deemed significant. This is currently in excess of 140. Detective Superintendent John Crossley, Met Police

Outlining the sequence of events, Mr Crossley told the inquest:

The driver mounted the pavement twice in an apparently deliberate attempt to target pedestrians before mounting the pavement for a final time and crashing the car into the east perimeter gates of the Palace of Westminster. The man then left the car armed with two large knives and ran into the vehicle entrance gateway known as Carriage Gates, at the north perimeter fence of the Palace of Westminster. Detective Superintendent John Crossley, Met Police

More than 35 people were injured in the attack. Twelve are still being treated in hospital, one of whom is in a coma.