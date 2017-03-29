  • STV
  • MySTV

Britain's biggest family now expecting baby number 20

ITV

Sue and Noel Radford have announced they're expecting another baby in September.

Sue and Noel Radford are expecting their 20th child in September
Sue and Noel Radford are expecting their 20th child in September Facebook/TheRadfordFamily

Britain's biggest family is expecting another new addition, the proud parents-to-be have announced today.

Sue and Noel Radford, who have 19 children - 10 boys and nine girls - announced that baby number 20 is on the way in a picture on Facebook:

Burgeoning brood:
Burgeoning brood: Facebook/TheRadfordFamily

The pair, from Heysham in Lancashire, attached a picture of their ultrasound scan to a blackboard displaying the number of sons and daughters they have, adding "and baby makes 20 ... arriving Sept 2017".

The couple had their last baby, a daughter they called Phoebe, in July last year.

An ultrasound scan shows the Radford family's upcoming arrival
An ultrasound scan shows the Radford family's upcoming arrival Facebook/TheRadfordFamily

Their son Alfie was stillborn at 23 weeks in 2014. They gave their daughter Hallie the middle name Alphia in tribute to him.

Sue Radford, 42, was just 14 when she gave birth to the couple's first child.

Both she and Noel, 46, were adopted as children and decided to keep their baby. They married three years later and continued to expand their brood.

File photo of Sue and Noel Radford with 12 of their children
File photo of Sue and Noel Radford with 12 of their children SWNS

The new arrival will join:

  • Chris, 27
  • Sophie, 22
  • Chloe, 21
  • Jack, 19
  • Daniel, 17
  • Luke, 15
  • Millie, 14
  • Katie, 13
  • James, 12
  • Ellie, 11
  • Aimee, 10
  • Josh, nine
  • Max, seven
  • Tillie, six
  • Oscar, four
  • Casper, three
  • Hallie, 21 months
  • Phoebe, one

Known for being the stars of Channel 4 documentary 16 kids and counting, the couple run their own bakery and website offering advice to other big families.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.