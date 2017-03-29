  • STV
Helicopter with five on board missing over Irish Sea

ITV

Spokesman for UK Coastguard said it was coordinating search operation in North Wales.

The helicopter was travelling from Milton Keynes to Dublin via Caernarfon Bay
A helicopter with five people on board has gone missing over the Irish Sea sparking a major search.

A spokesman for the UK Coastguard said it was coordinating a search operation in the Caernarfon Bay area of North Wales.

The privately owned twin squirrel red helicopter is believed to have left Milton Keynes on Wednesday and was heading to Dublin via Caernarfon Bay.

The spokesman said radar contact with the helicopter was lost on Wednesday afternoon and the Coastguard was notified to start a search operation at 4.15pm.

Duty commander Peter Davies said: 'We have established a search plan between Caernarfon Bay and the shore of Dublin and currently have two Coastguard helicopters searching the route.

"We are in the process of contacting all the vessels in the Irish Sea that were in the vicinity around midday and we are continuing Mayday broadcast action for any vessels currently in the area to contact us if they have any further information.

"At the moment we are appealing to these vessels and to the public that if they have seen a twin squirrel red helicopter to please contact 999 and ask for the Coastguard.'

