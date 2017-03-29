  • STV
Mother-of-two wanted on suspicion of abducting sons

ITV

Samantha Baldwin and her sons, aged nine and six, have not been seen for two days.

Samantha Baldwin is wanted on suspicion of abduction.
Nottinghamshire Police

A mother-of-two is wanted on suspicion of abducting her two sons.

Samantha Baldwin, 42, and her sons Louis Madge, nine, and Dylan Madge, six, haven't been seen for two days.

Nottinghamshire Police said Ms Baldwin was last seen alone near Nottingham city centre at around midday on Monday.

Neither she nor the boys have been seen since.

Two women, aged 36 and 62, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remain in police custody.

Superintendent Rich Fretwell said "An investigation into the circumstances is well underway and we have a large amount of resources working around the clock to locate Dylan and Louis. Our priority at the moment is to locate them safe and well.

"We are now appealing for the return of Dylan and Louis and any information about the whereabouts of them and their mother, Samantha."

Louis (left) and Dylan Made haven't been seen since Monday.
Nottinghamshire Police

Police said they have received "thousands" of messages of support over the last 24 hours and have been "overwhelmed" by members of the public offering their help.

Samantha is described as being 5ft 7ins tall, of a slim build, with shoulder-length, highlighted blonde hair and green/blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a red knee-length coat from Mango but may have changed her clothing since.

Louis is described as having collar-length straight fair hair, a fair complexion and blue eyes.

Dylan is described as having collar-length straight dark brown hair, a tanned complexion and brown eyes.

Officers do not have a description of the clothing the boys were last seen wearing.

The family, from Newark, have connections to Lincolnshire and Manchester and may have travelled there after they were last seen.

