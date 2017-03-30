  • STV
Chocolate bars may shrink to tackle childhood obesity

New sugar targets being introduced as third of children leaving school overweight.

PHE wants food companies to reduce sugar by 20% in products by 2020.
PHE wants food companies to reduce sugar by 20% in products by 2020.

The size of some of the UK's most popular chocolate bars and sweets could be about to shrink in size as new sugar limits are introduced in an effort to tackle childhood obesity.

Public Health England (PHE) has issued new targets for the food industry to cut sugar by 20% from the main foods and snacks that children consume.

The foods at the centre of PHE's sugar reduction project are the top nine groups of foods providing sugar in children's diets.

The nine categories being targeted are:

  • Breakfast cereals
  • Confectionery (sweet and chocolate)
  • Yogurt and fromage frais
  • Ice cream, lollies and sorbets
  • Sweet spreads and sauces
  • Cakes
  • Morning goods (eg pastries, fruited buns)
  • Puddings
  • Biscuits

The new guidelines, which are voluntary, can be reduced through reformulating products, reducing the size or helping consumers switch to low or no sugar alternatives.

If the sugar reduction targets are achieved, around 200,000 tonnes of sugar could be removed from UK diets each year by 2020, say PHE.

However, PHE also say even if the target to reduce sugar in the proposed nine categories of foods are reached - youngsters would still be exceeding their recommended daily allowance.

Along with the Government's sugar levy on soft drinks, it is hoped that that it will lead to a 20% reduction in the number of children who are overweight over the next decade.

Alison Tedstone, chief nutritionist at PHE, said the new guidelines were a good start but still left more work to do to tackle the obesity crisis plaguing children in the UK.

"There is still a way to go because sugar is still coming from other products. Pasta sauces, for example, often have sugar in," said Ms Tedstone.

"We know that customers tell us in our surveys that they want smaller portion sizes, we know that reducing portion sizes supports health," she added.

PHE chief executive Duncan Selbie said the agency is not ordering manufacturers to make chocolate bars smaller, but was suggesting this was a "legitimate way" to achieve a reduction in sugar.

"We can't duck the fact a third of children are leaving primary school overweight or obese and obesity generally is having a profound effect, not just on the costs for the health service, but on the overall health of the nation," said Mr Selbie.

